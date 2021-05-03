Will Spain make the next iteration of the UK government's green list? (Credit: Rotiv Artic / Unsplash)

Will Spain make the next iteration of the UK government's green list? (Credit: Rotiv Artic / Unsplash)

Spain’s tourism minister, Maria Reyes Maroto, has confirmed Spain will seek to reopen to British visitors in just over a week’s time, potentially with no pre-travel test requirement.

Reyes Maroto said an upcoming review of EU travel rules would allow greater flexibility with regards to visitors arriving from countries outside the union, so-called third countries.



The minister said that should the UK be placed on the EU’s free-to-travel list, Spain would adapt its national legislation to welcome UK residents; this could come as early as next Thursday (20 May).



Spain will continue to advocate for a regional approach to travel restrictions in its talks with the UK, and stressed she hoped Spain would feature on an upcoming revision of the UK’s "green list".

The clarification comes after comments made by Reyes Maroto during a visit to Alicante on Monday (11 May) where she offered some initial reflection on Spain failing to make that green list in the first instance.