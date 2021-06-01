Spain’s new entry requirements will come into force on midnight on 2 July, it has confirmed.

Those who have had both jabs will need to show a vaccination certificate issued by UK authorities either electronically or in print at least 14 days from the last vaccination dose.

Those without both vaccinations must show a certificate illustrating a negative PCR test result taken no more than 48 hours before arriving in Spain. Antigen tests will not be accepted.



Children under 12 are exempt from the requirement to present a negative PCR or vaccination certificate when travelling with an adult.



Prior to travelling to Spain, all passengers must also present a QR code obtained from filling in the Health Control Form available via Spain Travel Health (SpTH).

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, announced new measures yesterday following rising infection rates in the UK.

Vaccination certificates must include the date of the last dose, the type of vaccine, number of doses, the issuing country and the issuing body.

Spain remains on the UK’s amber list for international travel, but the Balearic Islands have been added to the green list, meaning UK visitors arriving home from 04:00 on 30 June will not need to quarantine.