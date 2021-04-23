Could Spain be back on the UK's tourism map in June? (Credit: Filip Sochor / Unsplash)

Spain will reopen to foreign tourists in June under a digital health certification scheme, the country’s tourism secretary Fernando Valdes has said.

Speaking at the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Global Summit in Cancun this week, Valdes said Spain would participate in a pilot allowing tourists to prove their Covid status digitally.



This could include evidence of vaccination against Covid-19, of a recent negative test for the virus, or immunisation against Covid-19 through a recent recovery from the infection.



The Guardian reports Valdes as telling delegates Spain would be "ready to receive visitors in June". Spain is aiming to vaccinate 70% of its population against Covid-19 by the end of the summer.



"June will be the start of the recovery of tourism in Spain," said Valdes. "By then, we will have a digital vaccination certificate in place and will be able to reopen our borders."

It echoes comments made by Valdes to Sky News last week, in which he said the country was in "constant conversation" with UK authorities over a resumption of tourism to Spain this summer.