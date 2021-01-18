Apply for travel industry jobs or place your own recruitment briefs.
Spain hopes for late spring restart to international tourism
22 Jan 2021by Rob Gill
Spain wants to restart international tourism "as soon as possible"
The Spanish government has set its sights on the return of international travellers by the end of spring as the country looks to “reactivate” its tourism industry.
The country, which relies heavily on the inbound holiday market, is also to launch a campaign focused on promoting Spain as a “safe destination” to restore consumer confidence.
Tourism minister Reyes Maroto stressed that research had shown that Spain’s image as a destination had not been damaged by the pandemic and there was demand from holidaymakers to return to the country later in the year.
“Our priority in 2021 is to reactivate tourism and resume safe mobility on a global scale as soon as possible,” said Maroto.
“We are working to adopt a common framework of a series of planned actions to give confidence to tourists.We hope that at the end of spring and especially during the summer, international travel will resume and travellers will choose Spain as their destination.”