Spanish beaches may not be open to UK visitors until mid-summer (Credit: iStock)

Spanish beaches may not be open to UK visitors until mid-summer (Credit: iStock)

Spain, Greece and France are unlikely to be on the government’s next Green List, according to reports.

The Telegraph said it understands only the British Virgin Islands and a small number of other Caribbean destinations will join those given the green light when it is reviewed in just under three weeks.

If true, it means the prospect of opening up some of the UK’s biggest summer destinations is likely to be delayed until July at the earliest, given the time needed to put programmes in place.

The current Green List includes only two mainstream summer destinations, Portugal and Gibraltar.

The Telegraph said only the destinations regarded as “near misses” from the original list will be included next month. These could include Malta, the Cayman Islands and Grenada, it said.