29% of all summer bookings made by Travel Counsellors are for Spain (Credit: Drew Graham / Unsplash)

The homeworking giant revealed on Thursday (8 July) that 29% of all of its 2021 summer holiday bookings are now for Spain, compared to 12% for the UK.

It comes following Grant Shapps’ announcement that fully vaccinated travellers returning to the UK from an amber list country will not have to quarantine from 19 July.

Booking figures from Travel Counsellors also show that 50% of all new holiday bookings and re-bookings made last week (week beginning 28 June) were for summer 2021.

Holidays to the US, Spain and the Maldives are "very popular" for winter 2021/22, said the agency, while Greece, Spain and the US are leading the bookings for summer 2022.

Kirsten Hughes, UK managing director for Travel Counsellors, hailed the transport secretary’s announcement on Thursday as "a positive step in the right direction for both the travel industry and consumers".

"We have been waiting for this clarity, which will certainly give Britons more confidence in booking late summer holidays to popular European destinations once again," she added.



"However, travel remains more complex than ever at the moment, with the traffic light system and latest FCDO advice to navigate."