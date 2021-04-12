Spain is confident it will be welcoming Britons back to its beaches this summer (Credit: Drew Graham / Unsplash)

Spain’s tourism minister has said the country is “desperate” to welcome back British visitors this summer and is in “constant conversation” with UK authorities to make it happen.

Fernando Valdes told Sky News that Covid-19 vaccine certificates would “help us” in the reopening of Spain to British visitors this summer.

“We are desperate to welcome you this summer so I think we will be ready here in Spain,” said Valdes.

“Certificates are going to help us. Since the beginning of the pandemic we have tried to put in place different means to help safe tourism.

“Vaccinations have changed a huge deal from what we had last summer.”