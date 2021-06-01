Travellers from the UK no longer need to present evidence of a negative test for Covid-19 or a vaccination certification when travelling to Spain.

The new rules came into effect from Monday (7 June). The UK is one of 10 non-EU countries and territories with low rates of Covid-19 infection from which travellers are exempt from having to be fully vaccinated or to prove their Covid status.

The announcement by Spain’s tourism ministry comes as the country attempts to encourage summer holiday arrivals despite it being on the UK government’s amber list.

An update issued by the Spanish Tourist Office said: "If you are travelling from a country or territory included in the list of countries with low incidence, excluded from the risk zone, you will be able to travel without the need for a diagnostic test or a certificate of vaccination or immunity."

All passengers arriving at the country will have to complete a health control form, regardless of their country of origin.