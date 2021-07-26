A review of the UK’s traffic light categories is due this week, likely on Thursday (5 August), and could also see France return to the amber list from its "amber plus" category-of-one.

Meanwhile, more teenagers are set to be offered Covid jabs, enabling them to travel without testing in some cases.

There is also news that Boris Johnson will take his summer break in the UK.

Here are the headlines affecting travel on Wednesday (4 August).

Spain to escape red list

Spain will remain on the amber list in tomorrow’s update because of a significant fall in Covid cases and concerns there are not enough hotel rooms to quarantine returning holidaymakers in England. The 10-day quarantine requirement for France will also be removed. (The Times)



Teenagers to be offered vaccine

Around 1.4 million 16 and 17 year-olds will be offered a Covid jab in an expansion of the programme. The vaccine is already available to children 12 and over if they are at higher risk or live with someone at risk. (Sky News)

Aviation ‘in last chance saloon’ if rules not eased

Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson to liberalise travel restrictions, with the CBI warning the international travel sector is in “the last chance saloon” and risks losing its lucrative summer season unless rules are relaxed in the coming days. (The Independent)

Overseas vaccine status ‘still not recognised’

Ministers have been criticised for failing to let some people vaccinated overseas have their double-jab status recognised by the NHS, despite a promise the system would be changed to enable this by the end of July. (The Guardian)

PM to staycation

Boris Johnson will holiday in the UK when he takes a break later this month. The revelation comes as Johnson is under pressure to lift more rules on overseas travel in an update this week. Downing Street would not confirm the location of the prime minister’s break. (The Telegraph)