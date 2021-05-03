Spain has opened to UK tourists without a Covid test requirement today, with the first flights already landed.

Tourists are arriving despite Spain remaining on the UK’s amber list, meaning there is a quarantine requirement on return. Separately, FCDO guidelines mean travel insurance is likely to be invalid.

Spain’s president, Pedro Sánchez, announced that from 7 June, anyone who was double vaccinated will be able to travel to Spain, regardless of their destination of origin, provided they have a vaccination certificate.

Meanwhile, the UK joins Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, China and Japan on the list of nations Spain regards as safe.

Speaking at the Fitur travel trade show in Madrid, Sanchez also said Spain would launch a Digital Covid Certificate from 1 July, facilitating travel within the European Union for its own citizens.

"With the Digital Covid Certificate, Spain will resume all its economic activity safely and we will achieve mobility within the European Union this summer,” he said.

The Digital Certificate will use a QR code to provide information on whether the person traveling is vaccinated, has contracted the disease, or has a negative PCR test result. Spain’s regional governments will issue certificates in electronic or paper format.