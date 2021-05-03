The Canary Islands may get a boost from Spain's announcement

The Canary Islands may get a boost from Spain's announcement

Spain will allow British visitors to enter without a PCR test from Monday, despite it remaining on the UK’s amber list.

The country has dropped its requirement of visitors to prove an essential reason for travel to Spain.

Holidaymakers will still have to take a test before returning to the UK, and because Spain is on the UK government’s amber list, they will then have to self-isolate for 10 days at home and take PCR tests on days two and eight of their return.

Separately, the Foreign Office is advising against “all but essential travel” to Spain and the Balearics.

However, FCDO advice excludes the Canaries, meaning there should be no issues with consumers obtaining insurance for travel to the islands.