The UK showed the biggest drop in visits to Spain from all major markets in May.

Arrivals were down 97.4% to just 51,155. Ireland saw the second highest fall in percentage terms, down 96.6% to 8,065.

Overall, Spain’s international arrivals during May totalled 1.4 million, down almost 83% compared to May 2019.

The figures from Spain’s ministry for industry, energy and tourism show arrivals from Germany, another key market, were nearly five times that of the UK, reaching 338,408, although this was a drop of more than two-thirds on 2019.

Total arrivals by air reached 976,000, a fall of more than 85%.

Spain and the Canaries remain on the UK amber list, although the Balearics were placed on the green list on 24 June.