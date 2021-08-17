The two-day digital event includes a three-part seminar with a stellar line-up of speakers and is free to attend.

Kelly Cookes, leisure director for Advantage Travel Centres will join Colin Currie, head of trade partnerships for Gold Medal in the first 20-minute session.

Titled “Selling travel in summer 2021: what now?”, it will discuss current travel trends, including which destinations are top of customers’ wish lists, how long-haul holidays are performing in comparison to short-haul breaks and what agents can do to restore consumer confidence and improve sales whilst the government’s traffic light system remains in place.