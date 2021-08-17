The fourth TTG Digital Destinations Festival will kick off tomorrow (18 August)
The two-day digital event includes a three-part seminar with a stellar line-up of speakers and is free to attend.
Kelly Cookes, leisure director for Advantage Travel Centres will join Colin Currie, head of trade partnerships for Gold Medal in the first 20-minute session.
Titled “Selling travel in summer 2021: what now?”, it will discuss current travel trends, including which destinations are top of customers’ wish lists, how long-haul holidays are performing in comparison to short-haul breaks and what agents can do to restore consumer confidence and improve sales whilst the government’s traffic light system remains in place.
The second cruise-focused session will welcome Mark Walter, head of UK sales for Hurtigruten and Peter Shanks, managing director for the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa at Silversea to the screen.
The discussion will cover how cruise lines are preparing to take their customers ashore in foreign countries after the restart of international cruise.
A third panel will share insight from the luxury market. Gordon McCreadie, general manager for If Only, and Simon Jeffries, head of product and commercial for Carrier, will take a look at which luxury destinations are generating the most bookings and those that are likely to in the coming months.
TTG’s Digital Destinations Festival also features training presentations, Q&As with destination representatives and the chance to win prizes.
See the full agenda and register to attend at ttgmedia.com/destfest.