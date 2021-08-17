Speakers have been announced for TTG’s seminar: Back to business - what next for the UK travel industry? on September 2 with sessions focused on navigating the end of furlough, examining the ski sector and a big interview with Travel Counsellors’ global sales director.
The seminar will begin at 2pm on September 2 with a presentation by leading industry accountant Chris Photi, head of travel and leisure, White Hart Associates exploring the outlook for the rest of the year for the UK and Ireland travel industry.
This will be followed by a session examining the ski sector featuring specialists Diane Palumbo, sales and marketing director, Skiworld, Rupert Longsdon, founder and chief executive, Oxford Ski and Aaron Caddell, Travel Counsellor. The session will discuss the strength of consumer demand to hit the slopes, how businesses are gearing up for winter ‘21/’22, and the Covid safety measures resorts have put in place.
After a short break, the seminar will return to explore the “end of an era”, as the industry braces for the end of furlough on 30 September. Speakers will include Lee Hunt, managing director, Deben Travel, Kelly Cookes, leisure director, Advantage and Chris Rowles, Chairman of Aito.
The seminar will conclude with a big interview with Jim Eastwood, global sales director at Travel Counsellors. From finalist in BBC’s The Apprentice to becoming Groupon’s vice president of sales and now leading continuous double-digit growth in Travel Counsellors’ global corporate and leisure travel sales, Jim Eastwood has become widely recognised for his sales and business coaching skills. He speaks to TTG editor Sophie Griffiths about capitalising on sales in the current environment, his take on the market, what will happen next as travel starts to open-up more quickly, plus the latest developments from Travel Counsellors.
