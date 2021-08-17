After a short break, the seminar will return to explore the “end of an era”, as the industry braces for the end of furlough on 30 September. Speakers will include Lee Hunt, managing director, Deben Travel, Kelly Cookes, leisure director, Advantage and Chris Rowles, Chairman of Aito.

The seminar will conclude with a big interview with Jim Eastwood, global sales director at Travel Counsellors. From finalist in BBC’s The Apprentice to becoming Groupon’s vice president of sales and now leading continuous double-digit growth in Travel Counsellors’ global corporate and leisure travel sales, Jim Eastwood has become widely recognised for his sales and business coaching skills. He speaks to TTG editor Sophie Griffiths about capitalising on sales in the current environment, his take on the market, what will happen next as travel starts to open-up more quickly, plus the latest developments from Travel Counsellors.

