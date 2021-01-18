Intrepid has seen demand for "bucket list" trips such as visiting the Antarctic

UK breaks and short-haul adventure holidays could resume in the spring as the Covid-19 crisis eases with the roll-out of vaccination programmes and a reduction in pressure on the NHS.

Paul Charles, from The PC Agency, told the online Adventure Travel Networking Conference that despite “mounting barriers” to travel being introduced by the UK government, he was “optimistic about travel improving and being able to go to short-haul Europe from May onwards”.

Charles added that he expected staycations in the UK to restart from early April, although long-haul would “take a little bit longer” to resume.

He predicted the US could reopen to international visitors by the start of July, although countries like Australia and New Zealand were not likely to reopen until next year.

“When it picks up, it will pick up fast – I’m expecting that from May onwards,” said Charles.