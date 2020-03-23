The carrier has suspended regular flights until 30 April but is operating select special services to repatriate visitors.



Limited commercial flight options otherwise remain for Britons seeking to return from the island nation, according to the Foreign Office (FCO) – which has confirmed the Saturday flight.



However, the FCO will not operate dedicated rescue charters until all commercial options are exhausted, and has urged any Britons still in Sri Lanka to return home by commercial means if possible.