The island also welcomes fully vaccinated travellers from the US (Credit: iStock)

Nils Dufau, president of the St Barths Tourism Committee announced a plan on Wednesday (9 June) to reopen the island to visitors.

Residents of the UK and European Union will require proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival, or a rapid antigen test taken 48 hours before arrival.

But US residents will only be allowed to enter the Caribbean island with proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test taken no more than three full days prior to arrival. Antigen tests will also be accepted.

Villa agencies and hotels have been tasked by the local government with collecting proof of the entry requirements.

Once an individual arrives on St Barths they can move about freely with no restrictions.