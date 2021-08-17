The islands’ current travel ban on UK travellers will end on 31 August with British Airways due to resume flights from Gatwick on 3 October.



St Kitts is currently on the UK’s amber list as part of the traffic light system, although fully vaccinated travellers no longer have to quarantine on their return to the UK from amber countries.

The destination’s government will only allow entry to fully vaccinated travellers although unvaccinated children under 18 will also be welcomed.





St Kitts will consider a traveller fully vaccinated two weeks after they have received their second dose of a recognised Covid-19 vaccine.





UK visitors will have to provide a scanned copy of their official Covid vaccination record card and must complete a travel authorisation form online including this vaccination proof and booking details at an approved hotel.

They must also provide a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of travel to St Kitts. All of this information will then be reviewed and they will receive an approval letter to enter the country.



British Airways will initially fly to St Kitts on 3 October and 10 October, before moving to a twice-weekly schedule with flights on Saturday and Wednesday from 16 October.