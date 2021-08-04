St Lucia has appointed Dr Ernest Hilaire as its new tourism minister.
Hilaire’s brief also includes investment, creative industries, culture and information.
The former Saint Lucian High Commissioner to the UK is a member of the newly elected Saint Lucia Labour Party government.
He said: “Tourism is one of the main economic drivers of the Saint Lucian economy which strengthens our supply chain, promotes economic development, and creates significant employment."
Dr Hilaire also has a track record in cricket management, serving as the chief executive of the West Indies Cricket Board.