Hilaire’s brief also includes investment, creative industries, culture and information.

The former Saint Lucian High Commissioner to the UK is a member of the newly elected Saint Lucia Labour Party government.



He said: “Tourism is one of the main economic drivers of the Saint Lucian economy which strengthens our supply chain, promotes economic development, and creates significant employment."

Dr Hilaire also has a track record in cricket management, serving as the chief executive of the West Indies Cricket Board.