The destination has unveiled its ‘Live It’ extended stay initiative for trips of up to six weeks as it hopes to open up to key source markets such as the UK in the coming months.



Saint Lucia wants to capitalise on demand for longer trips as well as the trend for remote working seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Live It programme will involve participants being paired up with a local tour operator, known as Live it Island Specialists, who will act as personal guides during their stay on the island.



The operator will tailor activities to suit each individual visitor with options such as learning creole cooking, exploring rainforests, diving around reefs, hiking in the Pitons, philanthropic activities and visiting Saint Lucia’s “hidden gems”.

