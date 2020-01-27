Pegasus Airlines has announced new direct routes to Ankara and Antalya, while Turkish Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary AnadoluJet will fly to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport.



Pegasus’s three-times-weekly Ankara route, flying Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, will get under way on 29 March, with fares from £59.99.



Its twice-weekly Antalya service, flying Mondays and Thursdays, will follow on 8 June. Fares lead in from £69.99.



The routes, said Pegasus, would complement its existing up to five-times-daily Stansted-Istanbul (Sabiha Gokcen) service and up to five-times-weekly Izmir flights.



AnadoluJet, meanwhile, will launch daily flights between Stansted and Sabiha Gokcen on 29 March, operated by a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.