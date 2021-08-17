Arrivals by air were down 90%, on average, between April 2020 and July 2021 compared to pre-Covid levels.



More than seven million people arrived in the UK by air in January 2020, and 6.8 million in February. This nearly halved to 3.8 million in March as the pandemic took hold in Europe before falling to just 112,300 in April as the effect of border closures and lockdowns kicked in.



Arrivals all-but flatlined until early July when the government lifted its ban on international travel and introduced the travel corridor system.