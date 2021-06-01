During prime minister’s questions, Starmer attacked Johnson for making “so many mistakes” with the UK’s border policy in recent months, including the government’s slowness in putting India on the red list in April, which could have helped to stop the spread of the Delta variant.

Starmer told the House of Commons: “After so many mistakes and with the stakes so high, why doesn’t the prime minister do what Labour is calling for: drop the traffic light system, get rid of the amber list, secure the borders and do everything possible to save the British summer?”

But Johnson responded: “We have the toughest border measures anywhere in the world. We have 50 countries on the red list. If he’s now saying he wants to stop all travel to and from this country, then it’s yet another flip-flop from the leader of the opposition.”

Starmer also said travel and tourism were among the sectors “paying the price for the prime minister’s failure”.