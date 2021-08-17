Hans Airways announced in June that it was close to securing two Airbus A330s to run services from an undisclosed UK airport.

The carrier said it was now working with recruitment firm Resource Group to source crews and was close to running its proving flight for the CAA needed to gain an Air Operator Certificate.

Hans had previously said it would begin services in the autumn, but this now looks unlikely.

“We are getting ready for our proving flight in October as part of the process to obtain Hans Airways’ AOC,” said Nathan Burkitt, the venture’s director, flight operations and crew training.

“We have determined a planned launch date internally, and we will make an announcement once all regulatory requirements are complete,” he added.

The airline’s chief executive is Satnam Saini, who previously ran charters to India with Monarch Airlines.