Cornwall is set to boom again this summer (Credit: Charisse Kenion / Unsplash)

The number of people booking a summer staycation soared last week, according to home rental specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages.

The agency claimed a 126% increase in summer bookings year-on-year last week, when tightened quarantine restrictions were announced.

Searches on its website for UK holidays in July and August were up 129%, surpassing pre-pandemic levels this time last year.

Devon, Cornwall and Cumbria saw the greatest growth in bookings for summer 2021.

Sykes chief executive Graham Donoghue said: “We’ve seen a significant increase in bookings for later this year, showing that confidence is returning and just how eager we all are to take a much-needed break away this year.

“With millions more Brits now choosing to forgo foreign holidays in favour of UK breaks, not only is it a huge boost for the UK economy, but it is also adding to the attractiveness of holiday letting as an investment opportunity.

“We’ve witnessed a strong pipeline of enquiries in recent months from those who are new to holiday letting or wanting to rent out their second home to make the most of this staycation boom in Britain.

“Offering an average income of £21,000 per year, the revenue opportunities in the years ahead could be substantial.”