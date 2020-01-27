That would be to repeat the mistake of Article 50, which a lot of remain MPs endorsed in the wake of the 2016 referendum. They feared being on the wrong side of majority opinion. Instead, they put themselves on the wrong side of history.



Wrong doesn’t become right simply because it has a majority in the House of Commons, least of all when parties supporting a second referendum outpolled the parties against on 12 December.



And that was with Jeremy Corbyn leading the Labour Party. Polls showed consistently that voters were against both Brexit and Corbyn, but they hated Corbyn more than Brexit.



Only Jess Phillips of the candidates for the Labour Party leadership race showed the courage the criticise Corbyn and his regime. I look forward to welcoming Jess to the ITT Conference in Istanbul on 8 June.



So, we are where we are, and Brexit will now take place. It is vital, however, we don’t make the mistake of endorsing catastrophic policy.



This means, until the moment comes to re-engage with Johnson’s actual long-term plan for our relations with the EU, we should focus on talking about issues other than Brexit in the same way we would have done had Brexit not happened.