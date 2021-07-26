Stewart Travel has been operating in Inverurie, near Aberdeen, since 2014 and has relocated to larger premises in a “more prominent position”. The business is now the only high street travel agency in the town.



Store manager Catherine McGunnigle said: “Clearly, this has been an unprecedented difficult time for business, particularly the travel industry. But we have an incredibly loyal client base and customers keep returning to us year after year.

“While many travel and other retail businesses have sadly been unable to sustain themselves through the crisis we have had the support of our clients who have continued to book.

“That has helped give us the confidence to make this investment in the new store which provides a much better environment for both customers and staff.”

McGunnigle added that the new shop has attracted a mix of new and returning customers since opening on 19 July.

Stewart Travel, which is part of Glasgow-based Brooklyn Travel Holdings, runs 12 agencies in locations such as Glasgow, Ayr, Kilmarnock, Paisley and Belfast.