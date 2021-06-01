Golds: 'Collaborations and partnerships are pillars for the renewal of the travel industry' (Credit: Charles Deluvio / Unsplash)

As A&K’s founder Geoffrey Kent recently pointed out; we’ve been through revolutions, epidemics and catastrophes. Those of us who have been in this business for a while have survived Sars, 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis.

The last 15 months have been different, though – coronavirus has been like all these incidents rolled into one.

The opening lines of a recent Skift/McKinsey report on the travel industry resonated with me: "Navigating the Covid-19 pandemic has been like sailing into a hurricane."

As the pandemic refuses to dissipate completely, how can we continue to navigate this storm best? As an industry, we can "raft up" – a boating term meaning many vessels tied together – for safe-keeping.

I believe that by coming together, tour operators and travel agents can make the travel industry great again and that it is collaboration, not competition, that will help us bounce back.

It’s been shown collaboration does move the needle for companies that invest in this strategy. Companies that regularly collaborate with suppliers and other industry partners demonstrate higher growth, lower operating costs and greater profitability than their industry peers.