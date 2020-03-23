The group, which operates Aer Lingus Regional services, has cancelled all international departures from 28 March until further notice.

It will continue to operate routes from Dublin to both Kerry and Donegal.

International services will be going ahead as normal until 11.59pm tomorrow (24 March), and from 25 to 28 March only from Dublin to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Stobart Air is also temporarily laying-off staff during the changes.

A spokesperson said: "We apologise for the inconvenience this unavoidable decision brings to our valued customers.



“We are also mindful of the impact these measures will have on our team who have shown immense professionalism and forbearance at this time."



They said the measures come "against the current commercial reality" during the coronavirus pandemic.





Guests booked to travel on Aer Lingus services between 21 March and 31 May can apply for a credit voucher for 110% of their original fare to be used in the next five years.