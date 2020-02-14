Nearly 50 pupils at Clifton High School in Bristol had been due to fly from Bristol airport to Nice on Saturday morning (15 February) for their trip to the French Alps.



However, they learned on Friday (14 February) their flight had been cancelled due to the high winds and heavy rain, with little hope of finding seats for nearly 50.



It was then Weston-super-Mare coach operator Bakers Dolphin stepped in: the team worked through the night to free up a coach; picked the children up at 9am on Saturday; and managed to book a spot on a P&O ferry to ensure the kids were on the slopes by Sunday.

“We have to give our sincere and grateful thanks for the exceptional service received during a challenging weekend as a consequence of Storm Dennis," said headteacher Dr Alison Neill. "Faced with flight cancellation for two trips to a ski resort in France, they came to our rescue and transported our pupils safely and comfortably.

“They facilitated a journey from Bristol [and] across the Channel to an alternative destination Grenoble. All were then able to continue the journey to the ski resort. Without the swift and reassuring intervention, the trips would have been cancelled.”