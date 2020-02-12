Benchmark Travel and Tours, which operates from The Travel Centre in West Yorkshire’s Mytholmroyd, was left five feet under water when the river Calder burst its banks on 9 February.

Owner Roger Benn was trapped for six hours inside the building as the water and sewage gushed in.

“[The water] is so fast-flowing, it’s a torrent,” Benn told TTG. “You would get swept away in the river if you opened the door."

This is the second time The Travel Centre has flooded in recent years, after it was hit by the 2015 Boxing Day floods.

Since then, insurance companies have not covered the property.

“It’s still, obviously, in a complete and utter mess, and we are disinfecting and drying everything out,” said Benn, who is due to feature in a documentary about flooding.

“We have got the worst of what was spoilt in the flood out, but we have to make sure the paintwork and surfaces are absolutely sterilised and clean.”