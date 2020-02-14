Images on social media show the frontage of the store in Taff Street under several feet of flood water.



A Tui spokesperson confirmed to TTG on Monday (17 February) the store was closed while the damage and necessary repairs are assessed.



“After significant flooding from Storm Dennis, our store in Pontypridd is closed,” said Tui.

“The safety of our staff is always our primary concern and our teams will be on-site to assess the damage and to arrange any necessary repairs.”

A month’s worth of rain fell in just 48 hours in some areas, bursting river banks and causing widespread damage and disruption across wide parts of the UK.