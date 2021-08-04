Hughes’ comments come as the independent travel company reports a further 20% increase in new bookings for winter 2021/22, with the top destinations being the USA, Maldives and Barbados.

"Our latest stats show that customers are booking well ahead, which may bring a potential capacity issue for summer 2022, as holidaymakers are booking their holidays now instead of early in January," Hughes added.

Travel Counsellors latest statistics also show that 16% of new holiday bookings made during the week commencing 26 July through the company were for Greek destinations. Spain and UK staycations made up 15% of bookings.

Hughes said the news that Spain and Greece were to remain on the amber list led to a "considerable demand" for bookings for both destinations.

Travel Counsellors also expects an upsurge in bookings to France since the country was moved from the "amber plus" list to amber.

"On the whole we feel the latest news is certainly a positive step forward, as the green list increases and there are more countries turning to amber from red," she added.

"However, people still need to ensure they are aware of the FCDO advice on entry requirements, as we await the UAE to align with the latest traffic light news for example."