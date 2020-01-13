A study looking at four of Responsible Travel’s specialist holiday companies - in France, Devon, Croatia and Spain - found tourists’ meals and hotels can account for a large proportion of the emissions generated by a trip.

The data was commissioned by Responsible Travel with Professor Stefan Gossling of Lund University and Dr Ya-Yen Sun of The University of Queensland.

It found although transport is still the largest polluter during a holiday overall, there were cases where a traveller’s ’foo(d)print’ is greater.

Smaller accommodations can also emit four times less carbon than larger hotel chains.