Travel companies need to examine accommodation and food as well as transport when trying to reduce carbon emissions, new figures suggest.
A study looking at four of Responsible Travel’s specialist holiday companies - in France, Devon, Croatia and Spain - found tourists’ meals and hotels can account for a large proportion of the emissions generated by a trip.
The data was commissioned by Responsible Travel with Professor Stefan Gossling of Lund University and Dr Ya-Yen Sun of The University of Queensland.
It found although transport is still the largest polluter during a holiday overall, there were cases where a traveller’s ’foo(d)print’ is greater.
Smaller accommodations can also emit four times less carbon than larger hotel chains.
Where more climate-friendly choices are made, emissions on a trip can be similar to the global sustainable average per day, which is 10kg of carbon dioxide equivalent.
"We have learned a lot already: top-notch holiday experiences can be very low carbon," said Gossling.
"This is an exciting way of moving forward on decarbonisation; it helps travellers finding the most sustainable and exciting trips, and encourages system change.
"I hope that other tour operators will follow suit in developing similar tools."
Justin Francis, Responsible Travel’s chief executive, added: "It came as a surprise to find that in some cases food emissions might be greater than those of your flight.
"Eating more plant-based and locally grown food, reducing your food waste and staying in renewably-powered accommodation become an important part of reducing the carbon emissions of your holiday."