Which? said travellers could be at the "mercy of rogue operators" when organising their Covid tests (Credit: Mufid Majnun / Unsplash) mufid-majnun-aNEaWqVoT0g-unsplash.jpg

Several firms have been removed from the government’s list of Covid-19 test suppliers following research that uncovered “serious flaws”.

Consumer campaign group Which? said its study into test providers had found evidence of “misleading” prices on the government’s official list, as well as the inclusion of some firms which did not yet offer testing services.



Which? looked at the 10 cheapest providers of tests on the government website for people arriving in the UK from an amber-list country.



But it found several of the tests on this list, ranging in price from £60 to £98, were “much more expensive” than their initial listing suggested, with other tests being currently “unobtainable”.



Which? Travel editor Rory Boland said: “It’s very concerning to still be uncovering such serious problems with the government’s testing system for travellers – problems that could have easily been ironed out well ahead of travel restarting, had proper regulatory oversight been ensured early on.