International leisure travel from Scotland is unlikely to restart from 17 May, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has told Holyrood.

Sturgeon said it was the Scottish government’s view that the 17 May "at the very earliest" date for a resumption of international travel, set out last month by Boris Johnson in his Covid roadmap, "would not be achievable".



She also stressed that both pre-departure and post-arrival testing would likely be necessary "for some time to come".



"Reducing the risk of importing new cases, and new variants, is directly relevant to the issue of international travel," said Sturgeon.



"We intend to discuss with the aviation sector later this week how, and when, non-essential travel to some international destinations may be possible again.



"We are certain this will not be achievable before 17 May. However, our view is that it may well not be possible for a further period after that.



"And, even when overseas travel does resume, it is very likely a requirement for pre-departure and post-arrival testing will remain in place for some time to come."