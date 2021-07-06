First minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the amber list move as part of an "easing" of Covid restrictions in Scotland

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed fully vaccinated travellers returning from amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine from 19 July.

The move brings Scotland into line with England - the UK government announced last week that fully vaccinated people would be exempt from quarantine when arriving from amber countries from 19 July.

Sturgeon made the announcement during a special online session of the Scottish Parliament to give an update on lifting restrictions from next week.

“From Monday, 19 July, self-isolation will no longer be required for people arriving from countries on the amber list, providing they are fully vaccinated through a UK vaccination programme and take a PCR test on the second day after arrival,” said Sturgeon.

“We will continue to take a precautionary approach to the inclusion of countries on the amber list, and notwithstanding this change, we do continue to advise against non-essential overseas travel at this time.”