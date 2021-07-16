Aviation bosses have written to Scotland’s first minister asking why Scottish travellers must pay more for their Covid tests than those in England.
Scotland currently bars private providers from offering test services to returning travellers, forcing them to pay “considerably more”, according to trade body Airlines UK.
In a letter to Nicola Sturgeon, Airlines UK and the chiefs of Edinburgh airport, easyJet, Tui, Loganair and others urge the Scottish government to allow private providers.
The letter said: “Many of those providers in England are offering tests starting from as little as £25, compared to the single testing package for passengers arriving in Scotland from amber countries, which is £170 per person and £88 per person for those arriving from green listed countries.”
The letter urged Sturgeon to rethink “no later than by the end of July”.
It said: “This lack of parity with England will continue to price many people out of travelling and will be a very real barrier to airports and airlines as we try to safely re-establish our connectivity.
“We urgently need the government to review its guidelines and introduce an equitable testing system as soon as possible.”