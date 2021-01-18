Tui believes holidaymakers are willing to spend more as they 'catch up' on last year's lost holidays

Tui’s summer 2021 programme is selling at average prices up 20% on 2019 with holidaymakers willing to pay more to "catch up" on holidays they’ve missed out on due to Covid.

The German travel giant has taken 2.8 million bookings for summer 2021 so far, which is around 56% of the bookings it had taken at the same time two years ago for summer 2019.



Summer 2021 capacity has been fixed at around 80% of 2019 levels, with quarantine and other travel requirements driving customers to book at ever-shorter notice "as expected".



"Demand for summer holidays is good," said the operator on Tuesday (9 February), despite reporting Q1 (three months to 31 December) revenue down 87.8% from €3.85 billion to €468 million.



"As was already the case last summer and autumn, customers are booking at shorter notice and thus later in the year."