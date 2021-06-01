Some return to travel this summer is “inevitable”, On the Beach has said, but warned of continuing restrictions once destinations reopen.

On the Beach is not selling any holidays for departure until 1 September. Speaking as interim results were released, chief executive Simon Cooper said he did not anticipate the return of widespread travel in July and August.

“It depends on the information flow between now and then. Unless we were to see something that means customers could book, it is very difficult to put stuff on sale. We don’t know, nor does Boris. They are trying to manage priorities, not just the sustained recovery of the travel industry.

“It’s probably not got that much worse since January and February. Where things are in four weeks’ time, your guess is as good as mine. All we can do is plan for all scenarios. Inevitably there will be some travel. Will it be unrestricted? Probably not.”

He added: “It feels like we are constantly adjusting the end point of our expectations. Here we are, still operating in a zero revenue environment.”