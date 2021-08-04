Lo Bue-Said hailed the demise of amber plus, while stressing France should never have been placed in a special category of one in the first place, particularly given it is now understood the spike in Beta cases that saw the government exclude France from the UK’s more lenient amber list quarantine rules actually occurred in the French department of Reunion, 6,000 miles from the mainland.



The Advantage chief said moving the UAE and Qatar to amber was welcome, opening up two "key international airport hubs" in Dubai and Doha, but criticised the government for its "somewhat bizarre" ambiguity on pre-departure testing for holidaymakers coming home from Spain with it failing to make a clear ruling on what people should do.



"Outbound travel continues to be severely restricted, and the government continues to fall behind some of our European counterparts who recognise the importance of opening up international travel and allowing free movement of their vaccinated citizens," said Lo Bue-Said.



"We have one of the highest vaccination roll-outs in the world and yet the we remain one of the most restricted when it comes to traveling internationally. Removing the pre-departure test would create more confidence among travellers. The testing regime needs to be simplified, particularly for those who are double vaccinated.”

’Snail’s pace’



Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer said France regaining amber status, and Spain and Greece retaining theirs, came as a boost for the "critical" school holiday season allowing fully vaccinated people and their families to travel without having to quarantine on their return. But like Lo Bue-Said, he was critical of the government’s lack of ambition.



"The government is still failing to capitalise fully on the success of the vaccine roll-out with a very cautious approach to the green list and failure to relax restrictions on travel, including requirements for multiple tests even when visiting low risk destinations," said Tanzer.



"As a result, the UK is falling behind our European competitors and the opening up of international travel from the UK is progressing at a snail’s pace – making it extremely difficult for travel agents and tour operators to generate enough income to kick-start a recovery, which is desperately needed to protect jobs, businesses and livelihoods."