Specialist operator is now offering Fourni (pictured above) and Chios

Specialist operator is now offering Fourni (pictured above) and Chios

Sunvil has added the Greek islands of Fourni and Chios to its collection for 2021.

The specialist operator said Fourni, the largest of a mini-archipelago of around a dozen islands scattered between Samos and Ikaria, would evoke “charming memories” of travelling to Greece’s smaller islands in the 1980s.