Sunvil has appointed its first dedicated trade sales manager as part of its plans to increase its focus on agents in what is the operator’s 50th anniversary year.
Sophie Fayle joins Sunvil from travel sales and marketing specialist 3For where she was client services director.
She brings 14 years’ travel industry experience to the role having previously worked for Thomas Cook and Keir Woodward Travel.
Fayle will be supported by two regional sales executives, one in the north and another in the south.
Sunvil managing director Chris Wright told TTG Fayle would become the operator’s lead point of contact for the trade, relieving sales and marketing manager Rachel Jelley of some of the trade responsibilities she has been covering.
"This new role will help us to develop and grow the business with our travel agent partners even further, as well as increase brand awareness," said Wright.
"The trade has always been an important part of our business, but we felt we wanted to increase this focus so we came to the decision to employ someone to manage that area over the past six months.
"We’ve worked with Sophie in the past on other projects. She really understands the ethos of the business so she’s a perfect fit."
Fayle added she was excited to join Sunvil and to use her skills and experience to drive new sales through account management, training and leadership.