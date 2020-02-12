Sophie Fayle joins Sunvil from travel sales and marketing specialist 3For where she was client services director.

She brings 14 years’ travel industry experience to the role having previously worked for Thomas Cook and Keir Woodward Travel.



Fayle will be supported by two regional sales executives, one in the north and another in the south.



Sunvil managing director Chris Wright told TTG Fayle would become the operator’s lead point of contact for the trade, relieving sales and marketing manager Rachel Jelley of some of the trade responsibilities she has been covering.



"This new role will help us to develop and grow the business with our travel agent partners even further, as well as increase brand awareness," said Wright.