Greece and Cyprus specialist Sunvil introduced its first "Greece by rail" holidays last year, and is now looking at additional destinations.



Managing director Chris Wright said the launch had been warmly received, with a number of national press titles picking up on the range.



Sunvil is also exploring new rail product in Italy, Spain and Scandinavia, which Wright said had been driven by the climate debate and growing "slow travel" movement.



"We actually thought there would be more demand from younger people, but it’s those clients in their 70s and 80s making a holiday of the journey itself," he explained.



Wright said Sunvil was also planning to roll out training to agents on Sunvil’s new rail product, citing the trade’s historic support for the operator’s expansions beyond Greece and Cyprus into regions such as Latin America and Scandinavia.



"We’re looking to do some special training sessions for the trade because it [rail] can be quite daunting at first," he said.