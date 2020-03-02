Twice-weekly flights from Stansted will operate on Mondays and Fridays starting 18 December, flying to the Swedish coastal city of Lulea.



By flying direct rather than via Swedish capital Stockholm, and by using newer aircraft, Sunvil says the route be 18%-20% more carbon efficient.



Lulea, in northern Sweden, is a gateway to Bothnian Bay, the Lule and Rane river valleys, and the country’s Arctic north.



Hotel options include the newly-opened "floating" Arctic Bath hotel, homely Brandon Lodge, and the Treehotel at Harads, which offers a range of unique woodland accommodation.



Sunvil will also offer multi-centres, twinning Swedish Lapland with other areas of the country and neighbours, including Finland.



Activities include exploring the lifestyle of the region’s Sami people; learning new skills; dog-sledding; snowmobiling; and ice sculpture.



There will also be opportunities to explore Lagom, Sweden’s pursuit of harmony and balance.



Sunvil is also offering travel to the twinned towns of Haparanda, which is in Sweden, and Tornio in Finland, both around 90 minutes from Lulea. Together, they straddle the border between the two countries along the river Torne.



The towns also occupy different timezones allowing guests to celebrate New Year’s Eve twice.