Sunvil has pledged to significantly boost its trade team over the next 12 months in what is its 50th anniversary year.
The Greece and Cyprus specialist will welcome a new trade sales manager later this month, and is "actively recruiting" for two new trade sales executives – one in the north and another in the south.
It has kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations with a new trade incentive, giving agents the chance to win a place on a seven-night Greece educational in May.
Eight agents will join the trip visiting three mainland destinations, Zagori, Parga and Sivota, and the Ionian islands of Lefkas and Meganissi. Sunvil will carbon offset all educational flights.
Agencies booking two or more holidays with Sunvil to any destination between 1 February and 29 February will be entered into the draw to win a place on the trip.
The incentive is the first of several planned throughout the year.
Meanwhile, Sunvil has pledged to maintain price parity and to meet growing demand for flight-free travel and trips utilising public transport, as previously reported by TTG.
New destinations for 2020 include Sao Tome and Principe; Finland; and four new Greek islands – Tinos, Syros, Elafonissos and Pserimos.
New product, meanwhile, includes Greece and Scandinavia "by rail" options and itineraries; new Greek twin-centres, pairing with Cyprus or Albania; and long weekends in the Azores.
Sunvil was founded in 1970 and has to date sold more than 750,000 holidays.
Managing director Chris Wright said: “For five decades, we’ve been proud to build an incredible network of trusted partners in each of the destinations we offer. At home, we have an equally strong and important relationship with our agent partners.
“As part of our 50th anniversary celebrations, Sunvil is committed to building on these vital relationships still further with a number of initiatives planned throughout the year, including this special incentive to mark our 50th year milestone.”