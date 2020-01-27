The Greece and Cyprus specialist will welcome a new trade sales manager later this month, and is "actively recruiting" for two new trade sales executives – one in the north and another in the south.



It has kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations with a new trade incentive, giving agents the chance to win a place on a seven-night Greece educational in May.



Eight agents will join the trip visiting three mainland destinations, Zagori, Parga and Sivota, and the Ionian islands of Lefkas and Meganissi. Sunvil will carbon offset all educational flights.



Agencies booking two or more holidays with Sunvil to any destination between 1 February and 29 February will be entered into the draw to win a place on the trip.



The incentive is the first of several planned throughout the year.