Sunvil is offering free tests for guests travelling to the Alentejo region of Portugal (Credit: Jacek Ulinski / Unsplash)

Sunvil is offering free tests for guests travelling to the Alentejo region of Portugal (Credit: Jacek Ulinski / Unsplash)

Sunvil is offering free PCR tests on trips to Portugal after the country was on Friday (7 May) added to the UK government’s first "green list" ahead of the resumption of international travel next Monday (17 May).

Clients travelling to Portugal’s Alentejo region with Sunvil, and staying for five nights or more, will be given two free PCR tests person, saving around £120pp.



Arrivals into England from Portugal, from next Monday, won’t have to quarantine upon their return; they will just have to test negative for Covid-19 prior to their departure from Portugal, and take a second PCR tests by the end of the second day of their return.

Sunvil will provide one pre-travel PCR test to meet Portugal’s current entry requirements, and another to cover the by the end of day two test required when travellers get home.



Guests will just have to pay for their pre-departure test in Portugal ahead of their return to the UK.