The ability to carry back trading losses for three years could help out travel firms

Finance experts have criticised chancellor Rishi Sunak for his "surprising disregard" for travel in his Budget statement on Wednesday (3 March).

Besides extending existing furlough, high street grants and self-employed support schemes, the Budget was otherwise void of the tailored support travel has sought.



"The travel industry was overlooked again today by the chancellor in his Budget announcement," said Ian Bell, head of travel and tourism at accounting and consultancy firm RSM.



"For a sector that has been impacted more than any other by the pandemic, and with holidays currently illegal until the start of the summer, it’s surprising that this disregard by government continues.



"Many travel businesses remain in survival mode, and cash management is critical until customer confidence and bookings return."



Rajeev Shaunak, head of travel and tourism at accountants MHA MacIntyre Hudson, said the chancellor missed an opportunity to "inject some confidence into the travel sector".



"Despite some welcome news, the chancellor did not deliver the vote of confidence the travel industry had been hoping for," said Shaunak.



"Wednesday’s measures may not be enough to stave off disaster for businesses that have had little income over the past 12 months.”