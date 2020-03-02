The Scottish comedian is the new host of Channel 5’s long-standing Holidaying With and Cruising With shows.
Susan Calman is taking over from Jane McDonald, who hosted the series for four and a half years.
On Twitter, Calman said: "*Exciting announcement klaxon* Cruising with Susan Calman is a thing! And it’s happening! Delighted to be presenting two more shows for the wonderful @ channel5_tv. It’s going to be a busy year!!"
She has previously presented Secret Scotland on the channel, uncovering untold tales behind some of the country’s iconic locations.
Calman said: “I can’t wait to go on exciting voyages and incredible journeys and take the wonderful viewers with me.
"It’s the start of a magnificent chapter and I can’t wait to get going.”
Ben Frow, director of programming at Channel 5, said he is "cock-a-hoop" Calman accepted the job.
He said: "I have encouraged her to make both shows uniquely hers and I am genuinely excited to see how she evolves them in her own, inimitable style."
Cruising With will be commissioned by Guy Davies and Holidaying With by Greg Barnett, and both programmes will be made by Viacom International Studios.
In a post on her blog, McDonald said: "It’s been an incredible four and a half years of travelling, 38 cruises and over 100 flights.
"It’s now time for me to spend some time in the UK, concentrate on my music and tours and exciting new projects."
McDonald said she is releasing a new album and going on tour.