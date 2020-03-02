Susan Calman is taking over from Jane McDonald, who hosted the series for four and a half years.

On Twitter, Calman said: "*Exciting announcement klaxon* Cruising with Susan Calman is a thing! And it’s happening! Delighted to be presenting two more shows for the wonderful @ channel5_tv. It’s going to be a busy year!!"

She has previously presented Secret Scotland on the channel, uncovering untold tales behind some of the country’s iconic locations.

Calman said: “I can’t wait to go on exciting voyages and incredible journeys and take the wonderful viewers with me.

"It’s the start of a magnificent chapter and I can’t wait to get going.”

Ben Frow, director of programming at Channel 5, said he is "cock-a-hoop" Calman accepted the job.