Swan Hellenic has revealed the name of its second new ice-class expedition ship, which is currently under construction in Finland.

The new vessel for the specialist cruise line will be called Vega with the announcement being made at the ship’s socially distanced keel laying ceremony in Helsinki. Vega is named after the first vessel to navigate the Arctic’s Northeast Passage.

Swan Hellenic, which was relaunched as a brand in July 2020, has ordered three ice-class ships with the first Minerva due to be delivered in November 2021 and Vega due to arrive in early 2022. The third larger vessel is set for delivery in late 2022.

Vega will cater for up to 152 guests in 76 cabins and suites, most of which will feature balconies.

Swan Hellenic chief executive Andrea Zito said: “Delivering to such a demanding schedule while maintaining the highest quality standards is a fantastic achievement. We’re honoured and thrilled to take Swan Hellenic into its next chapter with such fine ship.”

Helsinki Shipyard project manager Jonas Packalen added: “New builds Minerva and Vega are designed for extreme weather conditions, from the heavy ice of the polar regions to the heat and humidity of the tropics. They’re naturally designed to respect the sensitive ecosystems of the unspoilt regions they explore.”